$31.5 million in Investments to be made in Huron Central Railway

Yesterday in Sault Ste. Marie, the federal Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and federal Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour, Terry Sheehan, announced an investment of up to $10.5 million under the National Trade Corridors Fund to the Huron Central Railway Inc. for infrastructure investment in Northern Ontario. Matching donations were announced by Ross Romano, SSM MPP and Huron Central Railway Inc., to make an $31.5 million investment into the rail line.

“Improvements to the Huron Central Railway infrastructure between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury is essential to Northern Ontario. The collaboration developed between the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario and Huron Central Railway Inc. to upgrade the railway is a positive example of how we can come together to build fluid and reliable internal trade corridors.”, stated The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport.

The funding will support the rehabilitation of key rail infrastructure to improve the usable life of the track and support Huron Central Railway Inc. in sustaining operations as a viable freight service between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury.

“The rail corridor between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury is a vital supply chain link for many local businesses. I am glad to see the work of many has paid off, protecting the jobs at Huron Central Railway and other local businesses that depend on this important piece of infrastructure in Northern Ontario.” said Ross Romano, SSM MPP.

“Genesee & Wyoming is proud of the critical role that the Huron Central Railway (HCRY) plays in supporting the Northern Ontario economy. These essential infrastructure investments from the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario will ensure that HCRY can continue to serve our communities, securing our customers’ access to vital supply chains.” Mr. Rick McLellan, President, Genesee & Wyoming Canada