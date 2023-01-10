Morning News – January 10

Jan 10, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High minus 7. Wind chill -24 this morning and -12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -12. Wind chill near -15.
News Tidbits:
- Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra will be in the Soo today to make an important funding announcement at Huron Central Railway.
- An Ontario judge has ruled that Chris Patrie, the recently elected mayor of Elliot Lake should be removed from office after several years of conflict of interest complaints, threats and other complaints.
- If you bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket for Saturday’s draw in Sault Ste. Marie, You might want to check it – a ticket purchased in the Soo has won the $48 million jackpot in Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw. The winning Gold Ball number for Jan. 7 is 48780304-01.
Don’t Forget:
- Algoma Power has an electrical service interruption for customers residing on a portion of First Avenue and Algoma Street between 9 – 12 p.m. today for a pole replacement.
