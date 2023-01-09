Algoma OPP – Driver charged after speeding more than 150km/h

On January 8, 2023, shortly after 4:00 p.m., members from the Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), responded to several traffic complaints of a pick-up truck travelling at a high rate of speed and forcing oncoming traffic to the shoulder on Highway 17 east of the Town of Bruce Mines.

A short time later, police observed the pick-up truck on Highway 17 west of the Town of Thessalon travelling at a speed of more than 150 km/hr and a traffic stop was initiated near Dominion Park Drive within the Municipality of Huron Shores.

As result, a 45-year-old from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Drive Motor Vehicle-Perform Stunt-Excessive Speed, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

Drive Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis Readily Available, contrary to section 12(1) Cannabis Control Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on February 8, 2023.

The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.