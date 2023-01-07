Morning News – January 7

Jan 7, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries early this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. High -10. Wind chill -22 this morning and -13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy this evening. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 after midnight. Low -12 with the temperature rising to -1 by morning. Wind chill -19 this evening.
News Tidbits:
- Patricia Ningewance of Lac Seul First Nation, and former Ojibwe language professor at Algoma University has been appointed to the Order of Canada for her work to preserve and revitalize Indigenous languages as a teacher, author and publisher.
- Statistics Canada that showed employment in Ontario increased by 42,100 jobs in December 2022, with total employment up by 104,500 in 2022:
