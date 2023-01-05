Jan 5, 2023 at 10:52
At 10:23 a.m. ON511 reported that the highway was fully opened.
Jan 5, 2023 at 06:55
There may be traffic delays this morning for travellers just north of the Montreal River Hill. A collision at 3:48 this morning has closed the westbound lane and shoulder, and that was updated at 5:20 a.m.. ON511 places the location at Mackay Road which is just north of the Montreal River Hill.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 Traffic Delays (Mackay Road – Montreal River Harbour area) UPDATE - January 5, 2023
- Morning News – January 5 - January 5, 2023
- Morning News – January 4 - January 4, 2023