Hwy 17 Traffic Delays (Mackay Road – Montreal River Harbour area) UPDATE

Jan 5, 2023 at 10:52

At 10:23 a.m. ON511 reported that the highway was fully opened.

Jan 5, 2023 at 06:55

There may be traffic delays this morning for travellers just north of the Montreal River Hill. A collision at 3:48 this morning has closed the westbound lane and shoulder, and that was updated at 5:20 a.m.. ON511 places the location at Mackay Road which is just north of the Montreal River Hill.

