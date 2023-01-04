Morning News – January 4

Jan 4, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing near noon. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near -6. Wind chill near -17. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -12. Wind chill -15 this evening and -20 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Thunder Bay-born Jeopardy player has ended his run with 13 win. Ray Lalonde won nearly $390,000 US.
- There is a winter weather travel advisory for North Bay and West Nipissing. Snow, at times mixed with ice pellets. Total snow and ice pellet amounts of 10 to 15 cm by Thursday morning
