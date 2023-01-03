Jan 3, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries early this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near -7. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -10. Wind chill -7 this evening and -20 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Great Lakes Ice Tracker says that Lake Superior is only 3% covered in ice.
- SSM’s first baby of the year, Aeron Marc Chio was born at 3:31 a.m. Jan. 1st.
- OPP conducted 9,289 RIDE events during the past holiday season. That lead to 190 Warn suspensions, and 1,104 impaired charges.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – January 3 - January 3, 2023
- Area Road Conditions – January 3 - January 3, 2023
- Morning News – January 2 - January 2, 2023