Kingsview Minerals Closes Flow-Through Financing

Kingsview Minerals Ltd. is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a non-brokered flow-through private placement for gross proceeds of $340,510.

As part of the flow-through financing, Kingsview issued 4,006,000 flow-through units (the “FT Units”) at a price of $0.085 per FT Unit. Each FT Units consisted of one common share issued as a flow-through share and one half of one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each full Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company for two years from the date of issue at a price of $0.12.

The gross proceeds of the private placement will be used to explore critical metals showings on the Company’s Echum and Hubcap projects and will also be eligible for the recently announced federal 30% Critical Metals Exploration Tax Credit.

The participation by a director of the Company in the financing constitutes a “related party transaction” pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”).

The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Section 5.5(b) and Section 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101, respectively, on the basis that (i) no securities of the Company are listed or quoted on any of the markets specified in Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and (ii) the fair market value of the securities issued to related parties pursuant to the financing does not exceed $2,500,000, along with the other applicable circumstances contained in section 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101.

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued pursuant to the private placement with be legended with a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

In connection with this financing, the Company paid a cash finders’ fee of $26,520 and issued 312,000 finders’ warrants, representing 8% cash and 8% non-transferable warrants. Completion of the private placement and payment of any finders’ fees remain subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ( the “CSE”).

About Kingsview Minerals Ltd. Hubcap Project



The Hubcap project is located 5 km southeast of Wawa. It’s a 4,163-hectare area with nine historic parallel gold-bearing quartz veins, all open at depth. There was small, near-surface production on the property in 1934 and 1939-40.