Hwy 17 (Angler Creek, Marathon) OPEN

Dec 23, 2022 at 23:33

The highway has been reopened.

Dec 23, 2022 at 20:33

 

Hwy 17 –  Marathon, at Angler Creek, the highway is currently impassable due to multiple disabled vehicles. Please avoid the area. Delays may occur. Schreiber Fire explains in a tweet that Several tractor trailers are stuck on Angler Hill (dm 832) between Marathon and Neys.

