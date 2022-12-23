Hwy 17 (Angler Creek, Marathon) OPEN

Dec 23, 2022 at 23:33
The highway has been reopened.
Dec 23, 2022 at 20:33
Hwy 17 – Marathon, at Angler Creek, the highway is currently impassable due to multiple disabled vehicles. Please avoid the area. Delays may occur. Schreiber Fire explains in a tweet that Several tractor trailers are stuck on Angler Hill (dm 832) between Marathon and Neys.
