Winter Storm Warnings

Winter storm warning for Northern Ontario issued by Environment Canada at 6:11 a.m.

Winter Storm Warning for:

=NEW= Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

=NEW= Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

=NEW= Greater Sudbury And Vicinity

=NEW= Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

=NEW= Manitoulin – Blind River – Killarney.

Winter Storm Warning – Replaces Winter Storm Watch for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Greater Sudbury and Vicinity

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

Manitoulin – Blind River – Killarney.

Winter Storm Watch For:

=New= City of Thunder Bay

=New= Cloud Bay – Dorion

=New= Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

=New= Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North

Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa

Fraserdale – Pledger Lake.

———————————————————————

Major winter storm expected today into the Holiday Weekend.

Hazards: Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 cm by Saturday or Saturday night. Snow squalls Saturday into Monday for the Sault Ste. Marie area.

Timing: Tonight into Saturday. Snow squalls potentially lasting until Monday.

Discussion: Snowfall has begun this morning with light accumulations expected today. Snow may mix with rain over Manitoulin Island this afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected this evening into Friday. Snow is forecast to taper off later on Saturday. Strong northwesterly winds are then expected to generate snow squalls for the Sault Ste. Marie area, bringing additional snowfall.

Impacts: Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #onstorm.