Be careful driving Today!

If you are travelling today be careful. The roads to Sault Ste. Marie are snow covered, snow packed, and slushy if you look at the cameras at Red Rock, Montreal River Hill, Batchawana Bay and Goulais Bay. The camera at Heyden is currently out of service.

More suprising is that there are no plows showing on the ON511 map from Sault Ste. Marie to Marathon.

So, be prepared for the incoming poor weather (full tank of gas and winter preparedness kit). Road closures may happen and motorists may be stranded. It already appears that there has been an incident as shown above in the photo from the Goulais Bay road cam.

And don’t forget – that lonely cow is still wandering in the Old Woman Bay area!