East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after collision

On December 9, 2022, at approximately 3:10 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a car in the ditch on Hwy 108, north of Elliot Lake.

Police attended the location and observed the car on its side in the ditch. The driver exhibited signs of intoxication. They were subsequently arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Preston PINE, 23 years-old, from Serpent River First Nation was charged with Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand, contrary to section 320.15(1) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 9, 2023.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.