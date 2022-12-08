Morning News – December 8

Dec 8, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 5. Wind chill -25 this morning and -8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -8. Wind chill -7 this evening and -14 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Kassey’s Piano Academy in Chapleau was awarded a $7,500 Indigenous entrepreneurship grant sponsored by Hydro One and the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.
Provincial Announcements:
- Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, to make an announcement on Toronto at 9 a.m.
