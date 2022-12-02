Breaking News

Strong Winds Expected (Montreal River – St. Joseph Island)

At 6:27 a.m. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning for Montreal River to St. Joseph Island.

Strong west or northwest winds with gusts of 70-90km are expected tonight and through Saturday from a north to south-oriented cold front that will track east across the region.

Brenda Stockton
