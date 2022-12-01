CP Holiday Train in Chapleau, White River and Mobert Today

The CP Holiday Train will be in the following communities today:



Arrival Start End Chapleau 50 Dufferin Street December 1 4:00PM 4:15PM 4:45PM White River 102 Winnipeg Street December 1 8:45PM 9:00PM 9:30PM Mobert across from Band Office December 2 9:00AM 9:15AM 9:45AM

This year’s performers (locally) are Tenille Townes and Aysanbee. Tenille Townes (Grand Prairie, Alberta) had her debut album named Country Album of the Year at the 50th JUNO Awards and Album of the Year at the 2021 Canadian Country Music Awards. Townes also earned her third consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year trophy.



Aysanbee is Oji-Cree and from the Sucker Clan of the Sandy Lake First Nation. Aysanabee is a singer-songwriter who uses folk, soul and alt-pop to tell stories about his life and reconnecting with his roots. His music is solemn and soaring, backed by a swirling blend of indie, soul and electronic soundscapes, mournful saxophone and pulse-quickening finger-picking. Currently readying his debut album, he was the first artist signed to the new Indigenous-owned Ishkode Records.



In Chapleau, Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be provided by the Odd Fellows and served at Chapleau Pentecostal Church. The train is expected to arrive at 4 p.m. with the show beginning at 4:15 p.m. Please dress warmly and remember to bring a non-perishable food donation for the food bank.



In White River, the Legion Hall will open their doors and be serving hot dogs and hot chocolate. Santa will be there with gifts from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. The Holiday Train is scheduled to arrive just before 9 p.m., and showtime is 9 p.m. Please dress warmly and remember to bring a non-perishable food donation for the food bank.