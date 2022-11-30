SE OPP Investigating Fatal Collision

On November 29, 2022 at 5:47 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 519, approximately 40 kilometres north of Wawa. The collision involved a pick-up truck and a commercial motor vehicle (CMV).

One person has been confirmed deceased as a result of the collision. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Members of the Northeast Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team are assisting with the investigation.

All lanes of Highway 17 between Wawa and White River have been re-opened.