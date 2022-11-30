SCHNEIDER, Ken “Shakey”

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the age of 71 years. Loving son of the late Jack and Vera Schneider. Beloved friend of Dyanne Smart. Dear brother of Larry Schneider (Bonnie). Dear uncle of Jada Hobson (Lance) of Australia and Lainie Kelly (Justin) of Peterborough. Ken will be remembered by his many aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be especially remembered by his long-time friend Rose Lytwynec.

At Ken’s request, cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

A Come and Go will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429, Club Room on Monday December 5, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Memorial donations made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.