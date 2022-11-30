Environmental Assessment Approval Allows Generation PGM’s Marathon Palladium Project to Proceed in Marathon

The Ontario government has approved an environmental assessment proposal to mine platinum group metals near Marathon, supporting the province’s priority of promoting Ontario’s mining sector.

Generation PGM’s Marathon Palladium Project supports Ontario’s Critical Minerals Strategy by creating another North American source of palladium and is expected to produce an average of 245,000 ounces of palladium equivalent production annually over an estimated 13-year mine life. Palladium is a key material used in catalytic converters to remove harmful chemicals from automobile exhaust emissions. The success of this operation will help reduce pollution in the automotive industry and build the supply chain for critical minerals and the automotive manufacturing industry that is rapidly growing in Ontario.

“We are approving this important project while also ensuring stringent environmental protections are in place,” says David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. “Not only is this critical minerals project vital to bringing new growth opportunities to Northern Ontario, but it will secure Ontario’s future as a leader in the generation of clean, sustainable electric vehicles.”

Site construction is anticipated to take 18 to 24 months requiring a construction workforce of 900 plus workers with an operating workforce estimated at 375 people, which will bring economic growth to the region and jobs to the local community.

“Our government is creating the right conditions for companies to do what they do best – build mines and create jobs,” said George Pirie, Minister of Mines. “The Generation Mining palladium-copper project is another strong indicator that our government’s Critical Minerals Strategy is working, and companies are investing in Ontario. This exciting project will boost the economy of the Marathon region and lead to economic prosperity for local Indigenous communities.”

The Marathon Palladium Project followed the Joint Review Panel process under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012. The community of Biigtigong Nishnaabeg, which is located less than 10 kilometres from the Project, has been heavily involved and is supportive of the Project provided that all adverse environmental effects to the community can be appropriately mitigated. Extensive consultation also occurred through the Panel with Indigenous communities, stakeholders and members of the public.

Ontario’s approval under the Environmental Assessment Act will allow Generation PGM to proceed with the construction, operation and closure of an open pit palladium-copper mine, subject to other required permits and approvals.

This project will foster the development of northern communities by improving the competitiveness of mining businesses and industries in Northern Ontario while supporting local and regional economies.

“We’re taking concrete steps to cement Ontario’s place as a world leader in critical mineral exploration, production and innovation,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development and Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “Our efforts are bringing good jobs and prosperity to the people and communities of Northern Ontario in an environmentally responsible way.”