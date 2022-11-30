Between the Covers – November 30

The Wawa Public Library will be hosting a Silent Auction. All items will be on display at the Wawa Public Library where your bids can be made. The Auction will begin on Tuesday, December 6th and will end on Saturday, December 17th at 2 p.m. Successful bidders will be notified on Tuesday, December 2oth! The Wawa Public Library thanks you for your continued support.

Beginning December 1st to 21st, come into the library and find the hidden Santas. When you find them all your name will be entered for a prize. Adults can play too!

New books on the seven-day shelf this week are; “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci, “Confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman, “Suspect” by Scott Turow and “Look Both Ways” by Linwood Barclay.

Nouveau et en Français, nous avons “Qui a Tué Rose” par Claire Allan.

Staff Pick of the Week is “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks. From the book jacket:

1996 was the year that changed everything for Maggie Dawes. Sent away at sixteen to live with an aunt she barely knew in Ocracoke, a remote village on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, she could think only of the friends and family she left behind . . . until she meets Bryce Trickett, one of the few teenagers on the island. Handsome, genuine, and newly admitted to West Point, Bryce gradually shows her how much there is to love about the wind-swept beach town—and introduces her to photography, a passion that will define the rest of her life.

By 2019, Maggie is a renowned travel photographer. She splits her time between running a successful gallery in New York and photographing remote locations around the world. But this year she is unexpectedly grounded over Christmas, struggling to come to terms with a sobering medical diagnosis. Increasingly dependent on a young assistant, she finds herself becoming close to him.

As they count down the last days of the season together, she begins to tell him the story of another Christmas, decades earlier—and the love that set her on a course she never could have imagined.

Join us, Tuesday – Friday starting at 3:30 p.m. for Stories and Crafts Club, Clay Club, Chess Club and Game Club and we will mix it up every now and then and throw in a STEAM Club. For more info visit the library or check out our facebook page WPL Afterschool. Indi has a lot of very cool and fun activities planned so check out the Wawa Public Library Afterschool Program!

Ontario Park Passes are available for patron use at the Wawa Public Library. To checkout Park Passes, you must have a valid library card. Lending time is for one week! For more information please contact the circulation desk at (705)-856-2244 ext 290 or stop by the library.

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING: There will be no Wawa Public Library Board meeting for December. The next meeting is to be announced.

LIBBY: Don’t forget that your library card gives you access to a huge selection of e-books, audiobooks and now MAGAZINES! Download the app to your computer, tablet or mobile phone and open up a whole new world of reading. With the Libby app you always have a book at your fingertips and it is FREE! Download it today!

MAGAZINES- We have a great selection of magazines available for checkout. The newer magazines are one-week lending and the older ones are three weeks lending. There is something for everyone!

All you need is your library card!

COMPUTER USE is available to patrons. We have two computers available for use and two workspaces if a patron would like to bring in their own laptop or tablet. Free WIFI is available. If you do not have a library card, there is a fee of $1.00/half hour for the use of a computer. We are sanitizing each work space after use.

COLLECTIONS: We have a great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more available for checkout. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection and our growing Graphic Novel collection.

CNIB: For the visually impaired, we have a Daisy Reader available for check out as well as books and magazines available on discs and a great selection of Audio Books and PLAYAWAYS.

SERVICES: The Wawa Public Library also has many other services available such as photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and conversion of VHS to DVD. For more information call the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or email us at [email protected]

DONATIONS: The Wawa Public Library welcomes the donation of gently used DVDs and books. What we don’t catalogue we put in our book sales. Thank you in advance for supporting the library!

LIBRARY MEMBERSHIP: Remember – library membership is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities. All you need to provide is proof of residency. That would include any document or piece of identification that states both your name and street address. Membership forms can be found on our website at wawa.olsn.ca or come in and sign up at the Wawa Public Library. All are welcome!

BOOK DROP: Our drop box is in place for all returns. Please do not deposit batteries or ink cartridges in the drop box as they may damage our books.

LIBRARY HOURS – Saturday, Sunday & Monday-closed. The library is open Tuesday-Thursday from 11:00am-7:00 pm, Friday from 11:00am-5:00pm and Saturday from 11:00am-2:00pm.