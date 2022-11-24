Nov 24, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 5. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries or rain showers this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low -1.
News Tidbits:
- In October, Lafarge Canada made the donation of ECOPact low-carbon concrete, with a market value of over $50,000 CAD, to help construct Pic Mobert First Nation’s on-reserve recreational sports park.
- Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) will start voting today on whether they want to accept a tentative deal that was made with the provincial government over the weekend. The four-year contract comes with a $1-per-hour raise each year, or about 3.59 per cent annually for the average worker, but does not come with staffing level guarantees.
Provincial Annoucements:
- George Pirie, Minister of Mines, to make an announcement at Northern College Innovation Hub, Timmins Campus at 8:30 a.m.
- Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, will be joined by Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, as well as David Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, to make an announcement at 9 a.m. in Scarborough.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – November 24 - November 24, 2022
- Area Road Conditions – November 24 - November 24, 2022
- Morning News – November 23 - November 23, 2022