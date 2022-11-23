Between the Covers – November 23

New books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “The Winners” by Fredrik Backman, “Next in Line” by Jeffrey Archer, “A Truth to Lie For” by Anne Perry and “The Shadow Murder” by Jussi Adler-Olsen. Le nouveau livre Français cette semaine est “Personne Ne Doit Savoir” par Claire McGowan.

New movies on the shelf this week are “This is us”, the complete fifth season starring Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, “Top Gun Maverick” starring Tom Cruise, “The Greatest Classic Films Collection-Christmas in Connecticut, A Christmas Carol, The Shop Around the Corner, It Happened on 5th Avenue”. “Looney Tunes Spotlight Collection”.

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK IS “The Cuckoo’s Calling” by Robert Galbraith. From the book jacket:

After losing his leg to a land mine in Afghanistan, Cormoran Strike is barely scraping by as a private investigator. Then John Bristow walks through his door with an amazing story: His sister, the legendary supermodel Lula Landry, famously fell to her death a few months earlier. The police ruled it a suicide, but John refuses to believe that. The case plunges Strike into the world of multimillionaire beauties, rock-star boyfriends, and desperate designers, and it introduces him to every variety of pleasure, enticement, seduction, and delusion known to man.

Join us, Tuesday – Friday starting at 3:30 p.m. for Stories and Crafts Club, Clay Club, Chess Club and Game Club and we will mix it up every now and then and throw in a STEAM Club. For more info visit the library or check out our facebook page WPL Afterschool. Indi has a lot of very cool and fun activities planned so check out the Wawa Public Library Afterschool Program!

Join us for Tot Time every Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Our goal is to introduce children to the library as soon as possible and to foster a life-long love of reading and books. We have stories, music, toys and crafts. Parents or caregivers are welcome to drop in and check it out!

Parents can sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library by contacting the Wawa Public Library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or email us [email protected] This wonderful program provides FREE books monthly for children ages 0-5! Call or email the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected] Proudly sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa.