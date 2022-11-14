SE OPP Wawa – Local Youths Charged after Assault

Three local youths are facing criminal charges after a physical altercation. On November 11, 2022 at approximately 9:51 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of an assault in progress on Mackey Street in Wawa.

Police attended the scene and, through investigation, three youths from Wawa were arrested.

A 16-year-old was charged with the following:

Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Assault Causing Bodily Harm, contrary to section 267(b) of the CC.

A 16-year-old was charged with the following:

Assault Causing Bodily Harm, contrary to section 267(b) of the CC.

A 15-year-old was charged with the following:

Assault Causing Bodily Harm, contrary to section 267(b) of the CC.

The youths were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 5, 2022 in Wawa. The identities of the accused parties are being withheld as they are protected under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).