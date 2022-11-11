Freezing Rain & Rainfall Warning (LSPP – Agawa)

6:03 AM EST Friday 11 November 2022

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Ice build-up due to freezing rain is expected or occurring.

Hazard:

Freezing rain with moderate icing possible. Ice accretion of 2 to 5 mm may occur on untreated surfaces.

Timing:

Until this morning.

Discussion:

Precipitation in the form of rain will continue. However, an extended period of freezing rain over areas of higher terrain may continue early this morning. By this morning, the freezing rain threat diminishes and rain is expected to taper off.

A rainfall warning is also in effect for the region.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

5:51 AM EST Friday 11 November 2022

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Rain, at times heavy, ending this morning.

Hazard:

Total rainfall accumulations of 50 to 100 mm.

Timing:

Ending this morning.

Discussion:

A developing low pressure system continues to bring significant rainfall to the region. Rain, heavy at times, will continue this morning. There is potential that the rain could fall as freezing rain over areas of higher terrain. By later this morning, the freezing rain threat diminishes and rain is expected to taper off.

A freezing rain warning is also in effect for the region.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.