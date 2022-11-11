Freezing Rain & Rainfall Warning (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)

5:58 AM EST Friday 11 November 2022

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Ice build-up due to freezing rain is expected or occurring.

Hazards:

Freezing rain with moderate icing possible. Ice accretion of 5 to 10 mm may occur on untreated surfaces. Locally, up to 15 mm of ice accretion is possible.

Ice pellet accumulation of 2 to 5 cm possible.

Timing:

Freezing rain and ice pellets expected through this morning.

Discussion:

A developing low pressure system continues to bring a large area of mixed precipitation to parts of northern Ontario. Precipitation is expected to switch over from a mix of freezing rain and ice pellets to flurries or showers by this afternoon.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Beware of branches or electrical wires that could break under the weight of ice. Utility outages may occur. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

5:47 AM EST Friday 11 November 2022

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Rain, at times heavy, ending this morning.

Hazard:

Total rainfall accumulations of 50 to 70 mm.

Timing:

Ending this morning.

Discussion:

A developing low pressure system is bringing significant precipitation to the region. Precipitation in the form of rain is expected to continue early this morning.

Southern portions of the Chapleau region will remain predominately rain while northern portions will see precipitation transition to a mix of freezing rain and ice pellets. Rain will taper off this morning.

A freezing rain warning is also in effect for the region.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.