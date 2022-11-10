Superior East OPP – Male charged with Sexual Assault

On November 5, 2022, at approximately 1:04 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint of a sexual assault on Spruce Street in White River.

As a result of the investigation and with the assistance of the Sault Ste. Marie OPP Crime Unit, a 53-year-old person, from White River, was arrested and charged with the following:

Sexual Assault, contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code (CC) (Two Counts).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa in December 2022.