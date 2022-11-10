Breaking News

Bus Cancellations (Wawa, White River, &  Dubreuilville)

Nov 10, 2022 at 06:15
Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Services has advised Wawa-news that due to the impending weather system and forecasted freezing rain, all school-related transportation is cancelled today for all Boards in Wawa, White River, &  Dubreuilville.  Schools will remain open.
Note: transportation will be running in Chapleau & Hornepayne today
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*