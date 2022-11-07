2022 Wawa Christmas Hamper Application Form

The Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund has now made application forms available at the Municipal Offices and at the Thrift Barn. You can also download the PDF form below or cut and paste the form section into an email to [email protected]

You are asked to fill out and drop the completed form off at the Municipal Office, or via email or call Robin (705-852-1247) or Richard (705-856-4969) for form pickup.

Hamper application forms must be completed or submitted no later than November 25th, 2022.

ALL HAMPERS WILL BE DELIVERED LOCALLY ON DECEMBER 15TH, 2022. PLEASE MAKE SURE SOMEONE IS HOME

Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund Application Form

PLEASE MAKE SURE IF YOU ARE APPLYING FOR SOMEONE ELSE, THEY MUST BE IN TOTAL AGREEMENT. Please be advised, only one HOUSEHOLD CAN APPLY for a Hamper, not each individual.

List all members living in one household.

Please PRINT clearly,

APPLICANTS: Mr/Mr/Both

___________________________________________________________

ADDRESS: _________________________________________

APT #: ________

Upst/DnSt ________

PHONE NUMBER: ___________________________

Please include all the names and ages of the children currently living with you:

Name Relationship Age Gender

Is there any dietary needs that should be considered? Please list. ie food allergies, lactose intolerance, gluten-free, diabetic, etc. Please be advised, we fill on the availability of product. You may receive it and you may not.

___________________________________________________________

___________________________________________________________

___________________________________________________________

___________________________________________________________

___________________________________________________________