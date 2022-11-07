2022 Wawa Christmas Hamper Application Form

The Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund has now made application forms available at the Municipal Offices and at the Thrift Barn. You can also download the PDF form below or cut and paste the form section into an email to [email protected]
You are asked to fill out and drop the completed form off at the Municipal Office, or via email or call Robin (705-852-1247) or Richard (705-856-4969) for form pickup.
Hamper application forms must be completed or submitted no later than November 25th, 2022.
ALL HAMPERS WILL BE DELIVERED LOCALLY ON DECEMBER 15TH, 2022. PLEASE MAKE SURE SOMEONE IS HOME
Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund Application Form
PLEASE MAKE SURE IF YOU ARE APPLYING FOR SOMEONE ELSE, THEY MUST BE IN TOTAL AGREEMENT. Please be advised, only one HOUSEHOLD CAN APPLY for a Hamper, not each individual.
List all members living in one household.
Please PRINT clearly,
APPLICANTS: Mr/Mr/Both
___________________________________________________________
ADDRESS: _________________________________________
APT #: ________
Upst/DnSt ________
PHONE NUMBER: ___________________________
Please include all the names and ages of the children currently living with you:
|Name
|Relationship
|Age
|Gender
Is there any dietary needs that should be considered? Please list. ie food allergies, lactose intolerance, gluten-free, diabetic, etc. Please be advised, we fill on the availability of product. You may receive it and you may not.
___________________________________________________________
___________________________________________________________
___________________________________________________________
___________________________________________________________
___________________________________________________________Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund Application Form 2022
- Wawa & Hawk Junction Remembrance Day Ceremonies – UPDATED - November 7, 2022
- Hwy 631 (Hornepayne to Calstock) OPEN - November 7, 2022
- Local CUPE and Supporters Protest Friday & Monday - November 7, 2022