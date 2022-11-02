ÉSC Trillium share leadership and community goodwill

Over the past few weeks, students from École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) registered in the Journey in the Catholic Faith (Cheminement dans la foi catholique) course have lent a hand to Pastor Dan and his team. As part of a community initiative led by the Pentecostal Church of Chapleau, the students took part in the organization of an auction to raise funds to help families in Haiti. We warmly congratulate these young leaders as well as their teachers who reflect beautiful Catholic values ​​such as mutual aid, kindness and altruism!