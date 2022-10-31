Breaking News

Morning News – October 31

Monday, October 31, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 12. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low plus 4.

News Tidbits:

  • If you are planning to go on the trail between Josephine and Hawk Junction – the trail is impassable at one spot because of a rock fall
  • Congratulations to John Cerasuolo of Sault Ste. Marie. He is the new president of the Ontario Provincial Police Association.

Provincial Announcements:

  • Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, will introduce legislation to keep students in class at 2 p.m. It is expected that this legislation will impose a contract upon the support straff that is in a strike position. 55,000 workers could walk off on Friday if a new collective agreement is not negotiated between them and the government.
