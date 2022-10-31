East Algoma OPP – Arrest Driver asleep behind wheel

On October 28, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a gas station parking lot on Highway in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported two people, driver and passenger, in a car passed out. Police attended and located two people passed out inside the car with the engine running. The two were eventually woken up and police located and glass pipe and drug paraphernalia inside the car. The driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Dante ABITONG, 23 years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with – operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 6, 2022.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.