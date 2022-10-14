Morning News – October 14

Friday, October 14, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning then becoming southwest 20 early this afternoon. High 7. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 60% chance of rain showers changing to 60% chance of flurries or rain showers near midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low +1.
Forest Fire Update:
- There are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region today.
News Tidbits:
- Good Luck to the Legion Ladies Euchre players – they are off to their first tournament since COVID-19 cancelled everything. They are playing in Sturgeon Falls
- Don’t forget to do that Municipality’s Tourism Plan survey (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MOW-IndustryResidentSurvey)
- Congratulations to everyone who helped to make Wawa’s Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign a success (bakers, decorators, purchasers and Tims). $4,216.45 was raised by local patrons for Wawa & Area Victim Services!
- Sad to hear of the death of Jeff Barnaby. He was a Canadian Mi’kmaq film director, writer, composer, and film editor. He is known for his horror films Blood Quantum (2019) and Rhymes for Young Ghouls and The Colony.
