SSM OPP – Mobert Man charged after seizure of drugs with street value of $3,452

In August 2022 members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Sault Ste Marie OPP and the Sault Ste Marie Police Service began an investigation into an individual from Mobert.

As a result of the investigation on September 29, 2022, at approximately 2:42 p.m., the OPP arrested and charged Bernard MILLER, 65 years of age, of Mobert. The charges include:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid (other than heroine) contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Driving while under suspension contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

The OPP also seized an amount of suspected crack cocaine and oxycodone along with approximately $3,452 in Canadian Currency.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 14, 2022, in Sault Ste Marie.