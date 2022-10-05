Men’s Night Golf – October 1

Closing Tournament (54 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Jeff Amos, James Roberge, Chris Simon – 67

2nd: Luke Morden, Tom Terris, Mojo – 67

3rd: James Morden, Monte White, Anders Dereski – 67

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Jake Sanderson, Matt Kloosterhuis, Richard Davidson – 72

2nd: Steve Jozin, Scott Carruthers, Kevin Auger – 72

3rd: Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan, Peter Russ – 72

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Kevin Sabourin, Paul Weaver, Ross Hall – 76

2nd: Derek Cress, Kendrick Michano, Randle Courchene – 77

3rd: Mario Casavant, Sandy Oliver, Chris Casavant – 77

4th FLIGHT:

1st : N/A –

2nd : N/A –

3rd : N/A –

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant: $45.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #1: Mojo

Northern Lights Ford: $45.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Rick Funk

Stretch Lumber: $45.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Andrew Chalykoff

Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize Hole #4: James Roberge

RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Jake Sanderson

AJ’s Pizza: 3 Steaks + $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Andrew Chalykoff

Mission Motors: $45.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Mojo

Trans Canada Chrysler: $45. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Dave Jennings

Wawa Motor Inn: $45. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Dave Castonguay

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize – Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive Hole # 5: Dan Mathias

Our Driving School: $25 Gas Card Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8: Anders Dereski

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: N/A

Winner of Cash Draw $0.00 : N/A

Hole in One – $3301.00 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next year’s starting total will be $3,328.00 ($3,301.00 + $27.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $967.50 – After the original 3 putters tried without success, a playoff putt occurred after the round was completed. A winner was declared when Mario Casavant holed his putt in the 2nd playoff round to win the $967.50 prize!!!! Congratulations MARIO!! Next year we will start with $0.00 and build it up again.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

HAVE A SAFE AND HAPPY OFF-SEASON!!