Men’s Night Golf – October 1

Closing Tournament (54 Players)
1st FLIGHT:
1st: Jeff Amos, James Roberge, Chris Simon – 67
2nd: Luke Morden, Tom Terris, Mojo – 67
3rd: James Morden, Monte White, Anders Dereski – 67
2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Jake Sanderson, Matt Kloosterhuis, Richard Davidson – 72
2nd: Steve Jozin, Scott Carruthers, Kevin Auger – 72
3rd: Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan, Peter Russ – 72
3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Kevin Sabourin, Paul Weaver, Ross Hall – 76
2nd: Derek Cress, Kendrick Michano, Randle Courchene – 77
3rd: Mario Casavant, Sandy Oliver, Chris Casavant – 77
4th FLIGHT:
1st : N/A –
2nd : N/A –
3rd : N/A –
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 Restaurant: $45.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #1: Mojo
Northern Lights Ford: $45.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Rick Funk
Stretch Lumber: $45.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Andrew Chalykoff
Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize Hole #4: James Roberge
RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Jake Sanderson
AJ’s Pizza: 3 Steaks + $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Andrew Chalykoff
Mission Motors: $45.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Mojo
Trans Canada Chrysler: $45. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Dave Jennings
Wawa Motor Inn: $45. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Dave Castonguay
Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize – Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive Hole # 5: Dan Mathias
Our Driving School: $25 Gas Card Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8: Anders Dereski
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: N/A
Winner of Cash Draw $0.00 : N/A
Hole in One – $3301.00 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next year’s starting total will be $3,328.00 ($3,301.00 + $27.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*
25 Foot Putt $967.50 – After the original 3 putters tried without success, a playoff putt occurred after the round was completed. A winner was declared when Mario Casavant holed his putt in the 2nd playoff round to win the $967.50 prize!!!! Congratulations MARIO!! Next year we will start with $0.00 and build it up again.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.
HAVE A SAFE AND HAPPY OFF-SEASON!!
