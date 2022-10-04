Newly Established Tenaris Global Business Excellence Award Recognizes Global Business Students

Tenaris in Canada is once again supporting Sault College and post-secondary education through the newly established Tenaris Global Business Excellence Award. The annual award, valued at $2,000, will be presented to three second year Global Business Management students who demonstrate community involvement, teamwork, leadership, work ethic and strong class participation.

The new award is a welcomed addition to the College’s Scholarship, Bursaries and Awards program, which provides financial support to many of our students pursing post-secondary education. “Tenaris in Canada has been a strong community partner supporting our College and our students through various scholarships, donations and employment opportunities. This new award is one more example of Tenaris’ commitment to student learning and the need to recognize students for their dedication and hard work in achieving their academic goals. On behalf of Sault College, I extend my sincere appreciation for this newest investment in our students’ future,” said Dr. Ron Common, President, Sault College.

“This award is a major step in further enriching the student experience, increasing retention of outstanding talents and the demonstration of excellent business collaboration between Tenaris and the Global Business Management program at Sault College,” added Gabriel Araba, International Business Professor and Global Business Management Program Coordinator.

“At Tenaris, we believe education is critical to community development, which is why we’re proud of our ongoing partnership with Sault College,” said Ricardo Prosperi, Tenaris President in Canada. “The scholarship represents the transition of Sault Ste. Marie’s future professionals from ‘classroom to career’ by recognizing individuals not only for their academic achievements, but for their dedication and involvement in the community.”

The Tenaris Global Business Excellence Award is available to both international and domestic students enrolled in their second year of the Global Business Management program. The applications for this and other Scholarships, Bursaries and Awards is open October 1 through to November 11. Recipients will be celebrated at our annual Scholarships, Bursaries and Awards evening.