East Algoma OPP – Person arrested after traffic stop

On September 25, 2022, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to numerous prior theft and fraud investigations in Elliot Lake.

Sault Ste Marie City Police conducted a vehicle stop on September 25, and learned the driver had numerous arrest warrants from East Algoma OPP. In September and October of 2020, police received numerous fraud and theft complaints in relation to a person running an automotive garage on Kilborn Way in Elliot Lake. Once police concluded the lengthily investigations, the person had already left town and arrest warrants were issued.

Steven GIVENS, 52 years-old, of Sault Ste Marie was arrested and charged with:

Fraud Under $5000 (Four Counts), contrary to section 380(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Theft of Motor Vehicle (Two Counts), contrary to section 333.1 of the CC

Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent (Two Counts), contrary to section 335(1) of the CC

Misleading Receipt, contrary to section 388 of the CC

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 11, 2022.