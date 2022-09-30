East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after theft call

On September 26, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a theft-related occurrence at a retail store on Ontario Avenue in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported that a person was just in the store who had stolen an electronics item and then left on foot. Store employees recognized the person, and it was recorded on video surveillance. On September 27, the person was arrested and charged.

Joseph SICURELLA, 38 years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with Theft Under $5000 – Shoplifting, contrary to section 334(b) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake, Ontario on November 8, 2022.