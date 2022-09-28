Breaking News

Morning News – September 28

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 11. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low zero.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Region Current Change in the previous 7 days
Central & East Algoma 1064 15
Elliot Lake & Area 595 14
North Algoma 310 2
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 7,805 83
  Updated:  September 27, 2022, 2:50 PM

 

Forest Fire Update:

  • There are no active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today.
