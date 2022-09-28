Morning News – September 28

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 11. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Low zero.
COVID Statistics:
|Algoma Region
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|1064
|15
|Elliot Lake & Area
|595
|14
|North Algoma
|310
|2
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,805
|83
|Updated: September 27, 2022, 2:50 PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There are no active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today.
