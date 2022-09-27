Thunder Bay OPP – Body located on the shore of the Kaministiquia River

On Sept 26, 2022, at 10:00 am, members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), while conducting a search of Silver Falls Road in regards to a missing person report, located evidence of a single motor vehicle collision approximately 11 kilometres north of Hwy 102. Police conducted a search of the immediate area and located a body on the shore of the Kaministiquia River.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Kaitlin RESTALL of Thunder Bay. RESTALL was the subject of a missing person report on the morning of Sunday Sept 25, 2022 and was last seen in the Hawkeye Lake area. Police resources including uniform members, OPP helicopter and Emergency Response Team members had been dispatched to the area to assist in the search.

Silver Falls Road remains closed as the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) are processing the scene. Evidence at the scene dictates that the vehicle is in the river however it has not been located at this time. Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.