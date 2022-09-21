Between the Covers – September 21st

The Wawa Public Library is following the public health measures recommended by the Government of Ontario therefore it will be a patron’s choice to wear a face mask/covering when entering the library. We ask that you continue to self-assess and if you have flu/cold like symptoms that you NOT come into the library. When in the library, please respect the choices of other patrons. We thank you for your cooperation.

New books on the Seven Day Shelf this week are; “The Housekeeper” by Joy Fielding, “Stay Awake” by Megan Goldin, “I Remember You” by Brian Freeman, “Illegally Yours” by Rafael Agustin.

The Staff Pick of the Week is “The Night She Disappeared” by Lisa Jewell. From the book jacket:

Gabie drives a Mini Cooper. She also works part time as a delivery girl at Pete’s Pizza. One night, Kayla—another delivery girl—goes missing. To her horror, Gabie learns that the supposed kidnapper had asked if the girl in the Mini Cooper was working that night. Gabie can’t move beyond the fact that Kayla’s fate was really meant for her, and she becomes obsessed with finding Kayla. She teams up with Drew, who also works at Pete’s. Together, they set out to prove that Kayla isn’t dead—and to find her before she is.

We have used books for sale! $0.25 each for paperback and $0.50 each for hardcover! Kids’ books are $0.10 each! Come in and check it out!

Please join us beginning October 11th, 2022 for our Afterschool Program with Indi. We are finalizing the schedule and more information will be coming soon!