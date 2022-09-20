Fog Advisory (Montreal River east)

5:28 AM EDT Tuesday 20 September 2022
Fog advisory in effect for:
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
Areas of locally dense fog have formed, but will dissipate later this morning.
Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.
