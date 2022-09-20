Fog Advisory (Montreal River east)

5:28 AM EDT Tuesday 20 September 2022

Fog advisory in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Areas of locally dense fog have formed, but will dissipate later this morning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.