East Algoma OPP – Suspicious Person arrested for Bail Violations

On September 13, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Mississauga First Nation (MFN) Police Service responded to a complaint of a suspicious person who appeared to be disoriented and wearing no shirt and walking through a band member’s yard on Eli Street in the community of Mississauga First Nation.

Approximately two hours later, another suspicious person call came in on River Road and matched the description of the first call. Police attended to find the individual was gone. While speaking to the complainant police could hear yelling in woods.

Members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the OPP’s Canine Unit assisted MFN Police Service and at approximately 4:00 a.m., police located the individual hiding in a gazebo at a neighboring property on River Road.

As a result, Randy MARTIN, 28 years-of-age, of no-fixed-address, was charged with:

Trespassing at Night, contrary to section 177 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Failure to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on November 10, 2022.

The accused was lodged at Blind River Detachment until sober.