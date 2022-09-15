East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after Robbery

On September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to a previous robbery on Hirshhorn Avenue in Elliot Lake.

On September 11, 2022 police received a call to an apartment complex on Hirshhorn Avenue in relation to a robbery. The complainant reported being assaulted by a known person to them. The person also demanded money from the complainant and prevented them from leaving the apartment or call for help. The person had departed the area prior to police arrival.

Michael OWENS, 33 years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Robbery with Violence, contrary to section 343(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Assault Cause Bodily Harm -Choke, Suffocate or Strangle, contrary to section 267(c) of the CC

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC

Forcible Confinement, contrary to section 279(2) of the CC

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on November 8, 2022.