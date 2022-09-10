Lake Superior Park Experiences – Saturday, September 10

Looking for something to do? Got friends visiting and not sure what to do with them? Visit Lake Superior Provincial Park and not only enjoy the spectacular scenery but learn about this unique area.
|1:00 PM
|Agawa Bay Visitor Centre
|ART PROGRAM: ART IN THE WILD – Lake Superior Provincial Park’s rugged landscape has inspired artists around the world. Join Meadow to get inspired and be a part of that legacy. All painting supplies are provided.
