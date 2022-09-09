East Algoma OPP – Election Sign Tampering is a crime

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) want to advise the public to not tamper with election signs and that any act of mischief committed in relation to election signs is a criminal offence.

Recently, several occurrences have been reported to the OPP involving mischief to election signs posted at various locations. Those persons found committing such offences will be charged accordingly. In many cases, these signs are posted on private property. Any person entering onto private property, without colour of right, in order to attempt to commit an illegal act in relation to election signs is also guilty of trespassing.

The right to post such materials is clearly defined by statute. Deliberate destruction or unlawful removal is governed by the Criminal Code of Canada. Vandalism is a Mischief charge, while stealing signs brings a charge of Theft.

If anyone has any information about this type of activity or any other crime, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.