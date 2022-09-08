OPP lay 9,000+ Traffic-Related Charges over Labour Day Long Weekend

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to five (5) fatalities on and off the road and laid close to 9,600 traffic-related charges over the Labour Day long weekend.

A motor vehicle driver, a motorcyclist, an off-road vehicle driver, a kayaker and a motorized vessel passenger were all killed in separate incidents. A significant number of aggressive drivers made roads unsafe over the weekend, with officers laying 6,232 speeding charges and 123 charges for stunt/racing offences.

Other offences for which weekend travelers were held accountable:

Seatbelt non-compliance: 530 charges; impaired driving: 169 charges; distracted driving: 129 charges. Off-road vehicle drivers and boaters were among those charged. The balance of the charges laid were for various other traffic-related offences. Officers also issued 100 driver’s licence suspensions for violations such as stunt/racing and driving with a blood alcohol concentration in the warn range.

The OPP thanks everyone who travels safely on roads, waterways and trails and contributes to the safety of Ontario citizens.