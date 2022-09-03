Lake Superior Park Experiences – Saturday, September 3

1 p.m. Pinguisibi (Sand River Trail) GUIDED HIKE: SAND RIVER MIGRATION – Join Zane and Faith for a short walk along the Pingiusibi (Sand River) and experience a traditional migration route for the Anishinaabeg. Learn how the Anishinaabe use the moon phases and the cycles of Mother Earth to travel with the seasons. From the ripening of edible plants to the times we tell our sacred stories, the moon plays an important role in our teachings. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.

1 – 3 p.m. Agawa Bay Visitor Centre MEET THE NATURALIST: GONE BATTY WITH BATS – Our bats don’t turn into vampires or suck blood, but they still rule our night skies. Join Kaitlyn to discover why bats are important to the LSPP ecosystem and what you can do to help our bat populations nation-wide.