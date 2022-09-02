The Algoma Fall Festival Celebrates 50 Years of Entertainment on Fire!

The Algoma Arts Festival Association is pleased to announce the 2022 Algoma Fall Festival! In our 50th season, we’ll be celebrating with The Tenors, Beolach, A Sharon, Lois & Bram Singalong and other amazing Canadian talent. The Algoma Fall Festival began in 1972 and has featured many prominent Canadian artists and performances over the years including The

National Ballet of Canada, Bruce Cockburn, Maureen Forrester, The Toronto Symphony Orchestra and Stuart McLean and The Vinyl Café.

“It’s a 50th anniversary celebration!” said Tiana Trutenko, President of the Algoma Arts Festival Association. “Great music, a murder mystery, a show for kids and Celtic fun. We are so grateful for our community partnerships this year with The Art Gallery of Algoma and The Loft at The Algoma Conservatory.”

The 50th anniversary celebration kicks off on October 6th in The Loft at The Algoma Conservatory featuring jazz, cabaret and showtunes with Broadsway. Saultite and internationally celebrated puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx will perform 2 shows of The Family Crow: A Murder Mystery on October 7th.

The vocal supergroup The Tenors will delight the audience on October 13th. Tanya Talaga, award-winning journalist and author will discuss Indigenous culture and history at The Art Gallery of Algoma on October 14th.

Join in on October 15th for A Sharon, Lois & Bram Singalong with Sharon, Randi & Friends. And enjoy an intimate evening with Marc Jordan & Amy Sky on October 22nd. Celebrate Celtic in Algoma this year features Made in Cape Breton, a celebration of what we love about the island on October 28th. On October 29th Beolach featuring Buddy MacDonald

will perform.

“It’s significant that an arts organization in Northern Ontario continues to entertain audiences and attract visitors to our city after 50 years.” said Donna Hilsinger, Executive Director. “We wouldn’t be here without the tremendous support of the business community and our loyal patrons.”

Tickets for all shows available starting September 6th at 10:00 am. See all of the details and get tickets at www.algomafallfestival.com.