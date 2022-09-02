Lake Superior Park Experiences – Friday, September 2

Looking for something to do? Got friends visiting and not sure what to do with them? Visit Lake Superior Provincial Park and not only enjoy the spectacular scenery but learn about this unique area.
|1 p.m.
|Rocky Point, Agawa Bay
|GUIDED HIKE: MINDFULNESS WALK – Take a meditative walk with Anna and Meadow through Lake Superior’s coastal forest. We’ll “shake off the road dust” and tune into our surroundings by practicing attentiveness and compassion towards the biodiversity that surrounds us, and finish with a guided meditation. This short walk will begin at the southern end of Agawa Bay Campground. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.
|3 – 5 p.m.
|Gatehouse
|MEET THE NATURALIST: BEAR NECESSITIES – You are in bear country! Visit with Kaitlyn to learn more about these fascinating creatures and discover some tips and tricks to help you be respectful guests in their home.
|8:30 – p.m.
|Agawa Bay Visitor Centre
|GUIDED HIKE: BUMP IN THE NIGHT – Lake Superior Provincial Park is one of the darkest places in Canada, making it the perfect environment for an active night life. Join the party with Michelle and Stuart to explore our mysterious nocturnal world!
