Between the Covers – August 24th

New 7-Day Books this week are; “Grace Under Fire” by Julie Garwood, “Switchboard Soldiers” by Jennifer Chiaverini, “Shattered” by James Patterson and “Things We Do in the Dark” by Jennifer Hillier.

The Staff Pick of the Week is “Down the Darkest Road” by Tami Hoag. From the book jacket:

Once upon a time I had the perfect family. I had the perfect husband. I had the perfect children. I had the perfect life in the perfect home. And then, as in all fairy tales, evil came into our lives and destroyed us. Four years after the unsolved disappearance of her sixteen-year-old daughter, Lauren Lawton is the only one still chasing the ghosts of her perfect Santa Barbara life. The world has given her daughter up for dead. Her husband ended his own life in the aftermath. Even Lauren’s younger daughter is desperate to find what’s left of the childhood she hasn’t been allowed to have.

Lauren knows exactly who took her oldest child, but there is not a shred of evidence against the man. Even as he stalks her family, Lauren is powerless to stop him. The Santa Barbara police are handcuffed by the very laws they are sworn to uphold. Looking for a fresh start in a town with no memories, Lauren and her younger daughter, Leah, move to idyllic Oak Knoll. But when Lauren’s suspect turns up in the same city, it feels to all the world that history is about to repeat itself. Leah Lawton will soon turn sixteen, and Oak Knoll has a cunning predator on the hunt.

Sheriff’s detective Tony Mendez and his team begin to close in on the suspected killer, desperate to keep the young women of their picturesque town safe. But as the investigators sift through the murky circumstances of an increasingly disturbing case, a stunning question changes everything they thought they knew.

We have used books for sale, $0.25 each for paperback and $0.50 each for hardcover! Kids’ books are $0.10 each. Come in and check it out!

The Wawa Public Library’s Summer Reading Club is coming up on its final week. Come on in and check it out.

Congratulations to our Family Photo Scavenger Hunt Winners. First prize goes to the Cresswell Family, the second prize goes to the MacLary Family and the third prize goes to the Crawford Family. Congratulations and thank you for participating.

There is still time to read books and add candy to the Candy Jar. Be sure to pop in or call to let us know how many books you have read. We are getting ready for our Summer’s End Party.

All those who registered for the TD Summer Reading Club are invited to attend. The date is Monday, August 29th, 2022. The French Program Registrants are invited to come at 10:30 am and the English Program Registrants are invited to come at 1:30 pm.

We will make our draw for the tablets, one for each group as well as the draw for the Candy Jar. There will also be random draws made and a prize for everyone! We hope to see everyone.

Make sure to stop by and read Our Story Walk on your way to the library. It will soon be gone! Thank you to all of our amazing sponsor and donors! We couldn’t have done it without you!

The Wawa Public Library is following the public health measures recommended by the Government of Ontario therefore it will be a patron’s choice to wear a face mask/covering when entering the library. We ask that you continue to self-assess and if you have flu/cold-like symptoms that you do NOT come into the library. When in the library, please respect the choices of other patrons and maintain social distancing. We thank you for your cooperation.