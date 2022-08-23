Algoma Steel and Union reach tentative collective agreement

Algoma Steel Group Inc. and United Steelworkers Local Union 2251, the union representing Algoma’s hourly employees, announced today that the parties have reached a tentative collective agreement. The USW Local 2251 bargaining committee is unanimously recommending the offer and the parties have agreed to extend the current contract until August 30, 2022, to allow for a ratification vote to occur. Voting is scheduled for August 25 and August 29, 2022. The Company will release details of the tentative agreement after the Union has held its information meetings with its members.

USW Local 2251 President Mike DaPrat remarked, “We are pleased to inform our membership that we have been able to negotiate a fair agreement with Algoma Steel. We believe that this agreement will serve our needs for the next five years. The negotiating committee wishes to thank its members for their continued support throughout the process.”

Commenting on the tentative agreement, Algoma President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Garcia said, “We are very encouraged to have reached an agreement with our union partners on a settlement that will allow us all to focus on serving our customers safely and reliably while transforming our business to electric arc steelmaking. This agreement avoids disruption to our operations and directs our attention to continuing the exciting momentum we have generated together on course to becoming a leading provider of green steel in North America.”

This agreement follows the agreement with the United Steelworkers Local 2724, the union representing its technical, professional, and front-line supervisory employees ratified on July 26, 2022.